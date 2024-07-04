Congress' Kerala chief Sudhakaran seen taking service of 'black magic expert', says was in the past

Thiruvananthapuram, July 4 (IANS) Congress' Kerala President K. Sudhakaran on Thursday declined to respond in detail to reports surfacing that he had been targeted with black magic by some people to ensure his misfortune.

Visuals flashed on TV channels show a "black magic expert" removing copper plates and a small idol from Sudhakaran’s house in Kannur, while the Congress leader can also be heard speaking in the background.

Asked about this, Sudhakaran just said that this happened some time back and walked away.

Incidentally, it was about 18 months back when Sudhakaran was going through tough times both politically and healthwise, a person well versed in occult sciences told him that someone had indulged in black magic against him.

This person then came to his house in Kannur and dug out the copper plate and other such materials that are believed to be used to cause bad times for the victim.

What was surprising is such materials were also received from Sudhakaran’s residence in Delhi, and his residence in the state capital also.

When Sudhakaran was told about this, he took the help of his junior party colleague and Kasargod Lok Sabha member Rajmohan Unnithan.

Incidentally resorting to such practices with the help of those who practice black magic was very common in Kerala during yesteryears, but with the spread of science, such practices are rarely seen or heard.

