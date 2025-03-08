Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan-starrer ‘Chatha Pacha: Ring of Rowdies’ to bring WWE-style action to Malayalam cinema

Chennai, March 8 (IANS) Director Adhvaith Nayar's 'Chatha Pacha: Ring of Rowdies', featuring Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew and Ishan Shoukath in the lead, will be a WWE-inspired action entertainer that is set to redefine Malayalam cinema, its makers said on Saturday.

The film will blend high-energy wrestling sequences, humour, and a gripping underdog story, its makers pointed out.

Adhvaith Nayar, who is making his feature film debut with this film, is the nephew of legendary actor Mohanlal. He has honed his craft under renowned filmmakers like Jeethu Joseph, Rajeev Ravi, and Mohanlal himself.

The film is being produced by Reel World Entertainment, a promising new production house.

Sources close to the unit say that at its core, 'Chatha Pacha: Ring of Rowdies' will be a tale of misfits, ex-convicts, and outcasts who attempt to rebuild their lives by forming an underground wrestling club in Fort Kochi.

What starts as a small, makeshift fight club soon evolves into a spectacle, drawing huge crowds and turning the fighters into local icons.

Inspired by their childhood WWE heroes, they create larger-than-life personas, develop intense rivalries, and put on electrifying matches. But as old enemies resurface, personal grudges intensify, and authorities begin to close in, the battle extends beyond the ring, turning into a fight for survival.

With adrenaline-pumping action, hilarious moments, and an emotional core, the makers say the film will be a tribute to the spirit of sports entertainment and the power of brotherhood.

Backed by Reel World Entertainment, the film is a collaboration between Transworld Group, led by Ramesh and Ritesh Ramakrishnan, and Lensman Group, spearheaded by Shihan Shoukath. The production is strengthened by the expertise of industry veterans George Sebastian and Sunil Singh, known for their work with Mammootty Kampany, ensuring a large-scale cinematic experience.

Another big highlight of 'Chatha Pacha: Ring of Rowdies' is that it will mark the debut of legendary musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy in Malayalam cinema.

The lyrics for the songs in the film are to be penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.

The film boasts a stellar cast featuring Arjun Ashokan, known for his performances in 'Romancham' and 'Brahmayugam', Roshan Mathew, who has gained recognition in both Malayalam and Bollywood with films like 'Moothon' and Ishan Shoukath, fresh off his debut in the ₹125-crore blockbuster 'Marco'.

Vishak Nair, who has been making waves with 'Officer on Duty', also joins the ensemble.

Additionally, discussions are on with Pooja Mohanraj, who has impressed audiences with her performances in Journey of Love 18+" and "Anuragam."

The film will have action choreography by Kalai Kingson, known for his work in 'Leo', 'Marco', and 'Vikram', while cinematography is to be by Chandru Selvaraj, recognized for his contributions to 'Mahaveeryar' and 'Marco'.

Editing is in the expert hands of Praveen Prabhakar, whose portfolio includes acclaimed films like 'Premam', 'Bangalore Days', 'Trance', and 'Kannur Squad'.

The production of Chatha Pacha: Ring of Rowdies is in full swing, with shooting scheduled to begin in May 2025. The makers plan to release the film by the year end.

