Rinku Dhawan reveals she wishes to shoot a romantic monsoon scene with a handsome co-star

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actress Rinku Dhawan regrets that the romantic scenes were not shot the way they are now, during her days, as she would have loved to create some on-screen magic with a handsome co-actor.

Rinku, who is currently seen in ‘Udaariyaan’, says monsoon is associated with romance not just on the reel but in real life too.

She said: “Monsoon is associated with romance not just on Indian television but generally in life. You have all these lovely Sufi romantic songs, cold beer, and, what can I say, the rain is crazy.”

“As for creating some magic in scenes now that I get the roles of mothers, I wish I could create that romance because nowadays shoots are done very romantically. I would love to shoot a scene like this with some handsome co-star of mine, but back then, it wasn’t like this,” she said.

Rinku’s favourite monsoon songs are ‘Megha Re Megha’ and ‘Chak dhoom dhoom’. The actress shared that she loves this season in Mumbai.

“I think it’s the best season we have. The rain, that mild fragrance, getting wet, the traffic, the mud, the mess -- it’s all fun in some way. It feels like all the trees and plants are freshly bathed during these months of rain. And definitely, going to Lonavala for pakoras, vada pav, hot tea, lots of rain, and cold breezes is the best thing,” she said.

“The best thing about the monsoon, personally, that I like is that I don’t sweat. During the monsoon and the little bit of winter we get, I don’t sweat and can work peacefully,” she commented.

Rinku plays Avinesh Rekhi’s stepmother in ‘Udaariyaan’. She said that behind-the-scenes moments of shooting are crazy.

Sharing an instance, she added: “The other day, we were called to the set for a scene. There were some musical scenes related to the wedding, and we had a dholki. So I told my co-actor, ‘Come on, Ranoji, let's sing some songs.’ It was a general Punjabi wedding folk type song, and she started playing the dholki. We started singing, and then Avinesh came, and all the other actors joined in, and people gathered around.”

'Udaariyaan' airs on Colors TV.

