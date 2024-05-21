Richa-Ali's ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ to premiere at Cannes selection for young audiences

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) 'Girls Will Be Girls', produced by couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, is set to premiere at the prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival under the Cannes Écrans Juniors category.

Ali said: “From the very beginning, we knew 'Girls Will Be Girls' was a special project. The response at Sundance was beyond our expectations, and now premiering at Cannes is a dream come true.

He praised the debutante director Suchi Talat and said that she has crafted a beautiful, poignant story that deserves this platform.

“We are proud to be part of a film that not only entertains but also sparks important conversations. This is just the beginning, and we are excited for what’s to come.”

The Cannes Écrans Juniors category is a selection dedicated to international feature films that appeal to young audiences aged thirteen and over.

The film will premiere in Cannes after travelling from SXSW Film Festival to the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

Richa shared her excitement: “This project is very close to our hearts, and the recognition it has received so far has been overwhelming. Producing this film has been a labour of love, and to see it resonate with audiences globally is incredibly fulfilling."

"We believe in the power of stories that challenge and inspire, and 'Girls Will Be Girls' does just that. It's a film that speaks to the complexities of growing up, and we can't wait for the Cannes audience to experience it.”

The film is scheduled to screen on May 22 and 23 at Alexandre III theatre, and on May 24 at Raimu Hall.

