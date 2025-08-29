RG Kar scam: CBI raids Kolkata Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh's residence

Kolkata, Aug 29 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided the house of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh in connection with its probe into the corruption and financial irregularities case in R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Sources said Ghosh, who is a Trinamool Congress MLA, was in his Shyambazar home in north Kolkata and was being questioned by CBI officers. Central forces jawans were guarding the deputy mayor's house at the time of the raid.

The move from the central investigation agency came a week after it raided the house and a nursing home of Trinamool Congress MLA Sudipta Roy.

The issue of financial corruption came to light after the rape-murder of a young doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last year. It is alleged that the funds allocated for various aspects of the hospital were embezzled. The CBI is investigating this case on the orders of the Calcutta High Court. Former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh was arrested in this case. He is presently in jail.

Sources said Atin Ghosh's name came up several times in the context of the corruption case. Therefore, the CBI officers are questioning him

According to sources, Atin Ghosh was informed in advance by the CBI that he would be questioned.

Accordingly, officials went to his Shyambazar house in the afternoon. The main investigating officer of the financial corruption case, along with several high-ranking CBI officials, is present.

On August 23, the CBI raided the house of Trinamool's Serampore MLA Sudipta Roy. The official, who was present at Roy's house, is also at Atin Ghosh's residence, sources said.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Tanmay Ghosh said this is nothing but a political vendetta by the BJP.

"Central investigation agencies are being used to target Trinamool Congress leaders. The people of Bengal are tired of seeing this drama. The CBI has been investigating the matter for a year but has failed to establish anything. Now that elections are coming up, they are going to the house of our leaders," said the spokesperson.

On August 9 last year, the body of a post-graduate female trainee was recovered from the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The incident had sent shockwaves across the country and beyond, resulting in widespread sustained protest movements by doctors.

While the sole convict in the case and civic volunteer Sanjay Roy had already been sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court, even after a year, the CBI has been unable to complete its investigation on the “larger conspiracy” behind the crime.

