Removal of Tricolour from Indian High Commission in UK 'shameful': BJP

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa and party's national spokesperson R.P. Singh on Monday described the incident, in which some pro-Khalistani groups allegedly took down the Tricolour from the Indian High Commission in the UK, as 'shameful'.

Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital, the BJP leaders said that strict action should be taken against those involved in such acts. Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana was also present on the occasion.

Sirsa said: "Those who defame India can never be Sikhs. There are some anti-national elements against India who along with some people are trying to defame India by carrying out such shameful incidents which we deeply regret."

Appealing to the entire Sikh community and especially the Sikhs living abroad, he said that there is a need to identify such anti-national elements and teach them a lesson.

"When the lives of Sikhs were under threat in Afghanistan, even the powerful countries failed to help them but due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi everyone was rescued safely," Sirsa added.

He said that some people are trying to defame the Sikh community by doing such acts but they do not know that no Sikh can ever act against someone's religion. Today Sikhs are seen as a messiah all over the world, he added.

Sirsa said that whatever Modi has done for the Sikhs has not happened in the history of Indian politics in the last 75 years and the 'anti-Sikh' and 'anti-India' elements are not tolerating this.

During the press conference, R.P Singh said: "Some people are sponsored by ISI, which also funds anti-India activities. These people are defaming the entire Sikh community but they forget that the names of martyrs like Lance Naik Karam Singh, Naik Subedar Rana Singh, General Arora etc. No Sikh can separate himself from the tricolour."

"Whenever there is an attack on any High Commission inside any country it is shameful because it is the responsibility of that country to ensure the security of the High Commission," Singh said in reference to the UK government.

"Such anti-national elements think that the consequences of what happens outside will be felt in Delhi or inside the country, but those who harbour such hopes will not be able to succeed in their nefarious designs," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.