'Real Man Unleashed' contestant Imran Khan shares his alleged casting couch tale: I will speak up

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Reality show contestant, Imran Nazir Khan has shared his alleged casting couch tale on social media.

Khan was a part of a new reality show on Zee5, "Real Man Unleashed", hosted by Sunny Leone, Sahil Khan, and Mr. Faisu.

He alleged that on the first day of the show itself, he was asked to "compromise", and when he refused his career was threatened.

Taking to social media, Khan went on to share his experience saying, "I recently participated in a reality show hosted by Sunny Leone, Sahil Khan, and Mr Faisu. On the very first day, the producer asked me if I was willing to "compromise." I clearly refused."

Claiming that he was thrown off the show unfairly, he added, "When I reached the finals, he asked me the same question again - saying, "If you want to be the winner, you have to compromise. Otherwise, you'll be out". Once again I said no. Right after that, I was thrown out of the show. I raised an objection and told him this was completely unfair - I worked hard to reach the finals, and this is not how things should be done."

Khan also alleged that the producer threatened to ruin his career.

"That's when he started threatening me. He said, You won't be able to survive in Mumbai. I'll make sure you don't get work If you post about this on social media, I'll get your account deleted. I'll ruin your career," he asserted.

Khan also revealed that a similar situation was faced by former Roadies contestants including Vashu Jain, last year’s Roadies winner, and Jovel Mathew. He told, "And this didn't just happen to me. Two other contestants faced the same - one of them is an ex-Roadies contestant, and the other is a winner of Roadies. This is no longer just about the show. This is about dignity. And I will speak up."

Allegedly when the creative team found out about this, they walked off the project a day before the finale.

