Raviraa Bhardwaj praises Sharib Hashmi for creating comfortable set environment

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actress Raviraa Bhardwaj recently expressed her admiration for actor Sharib Hashmi, best known for his role in Family Man, highlighting his ability to create a comfortable environment on set.

Speaking about her experience of working with Sharib in a new project, Raviraa called him a true team player who makes working together not only productive but also enjoyable.

The actress shared, “I am working with Sharib Hashmi in two projects. One in a music video called "Breakup Ki Party" for BigBat Music and a web series titled "Khoj - Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar" for Zee5. The experience has been an absolute pleasure. He is one of the sweetest and most down-to-earth people I’ve met. Despite being such an experienced actor, he remains incredibly humble, supportive, and always willing to share his insights.”

What stands out the most is his positive energy and how effortlessly he creates a comfortable environment on set. There’s so much to learn from his craft—his dedication, timing, and the depth he brings to his performances. He’s a true team player who makes working together not only productive but also enjoyable. I’m grateful for the opportunity!”

Raviraa added, “What makes him stand out is his ability to portray deeply relatable and realistic characters with such authenticity that viewers instantly connect with his roles. OTT actors like Sharib bring a unique blend of natural acting and versatility.”

The actress further spoke about the kinds of roles she is excited to take up in the future.

“I would love to explore a variety of projects that challenge me as an actor and allow me to showcase different shades of my personality. Period dramas, intense thrillers, emotionally complex characters, and lighthearted rom-coms are definitely on my wishlist. I’m also fascinated by stories with strong female leads, real-life biopics, and socially impactful narratives that leave a lasting impression on the audience. For me, this industry is a marathon, not a sprint. I believe in growing steadily, learning with each project, and evolving as an artist over time,” Raviraa mentioned.

