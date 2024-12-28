Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco pack PDA with steamy kiss

Los Angeles, Dec 28 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez is packing PDA with her fiance Benny Blanco. The couple can’t keep their hands to themselves.

The singer, 32, and her fiance, 36, got cozy (and steamy) in a new social media post, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“Hope everyone had a lovely holiday”, the Emmy-nominated actress captioned an Instagram photo of the newly engaged couple posted to her page Friday, December 27.

In her upload, “Good for You” singer snuggled with the music producer in a large chair as they shared a passionate kiss. Blanco wore white pants and a cream sweater, while Selena Gomez dressed for the cold in a matching gray sweatsuit with snowflake designs.

As per ‘People’, the pair, who were first romantically linked in December 2023, kept warm enough as the Emilia Perez star extended her leg across his stomach and held onto his face, showing off her marquise cut diamond ring from when Blanco popped the question on December 11.

Selena also showed off the jewel on her Instagram Stories, sharing a single photo of herself holding a red purse with red bling as her diamond, believed to be estimated at approximately $225,000, stole the show.

"It was a total surprise to Selena”, a source told ‘People’ of the engagement on December 12. "Benny and Selena were so excited to share the news right away with their loved ones. It's such a true partnership between them”, the source added of their "impromptu gathering" with friends and family to celebrate the happy news.

Selena and Blanco have seemingly been enjoying the holiday together as an engaged couple. They celebrated their first Christmas together at composer Benj Pasek's annual Hanukkah bash in New York, amongst the attendees were Debra Messing, Judy Gold, Erin Lichy, Alex Edelman, chef Jake Cohen.

