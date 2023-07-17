Randeep Hooda serves rations to flood-hit people in Haryana

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for films like 'Sarbjit', 'Jannat 2', 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai', has been on ground in the flood-hit areas of Haryana helping the people with ration.

The actor was seen in a picture distributing ration to the people.

The picture was shared by Khalsa Aid in the Stories section of their Instagram account.

In the picture, Randeep can be seen wearing a saffron coloured headgear as he hands out a bottle of cooking oil to a survivor as he is surrounded by the volunteer team.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'.

The film, which is based on the controversial political figure and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar, also marks Randeep's directorial debut.

The actor had notified about the completion of the film through his social media and also shared the misconceptions around his diet during the filming of the project.

The actor wrote in the caption, "It's a wrap for #VeerSavarkar. I have been to death and back for this film but that is a topic for another day. For now, big heartfelt thanks to my team, cast and crew, to have rallied day and night behind me through thick and thin and made it happen (sic)."

He further mentioned, "Finally now I can eat properly, so looking forward to a scrumptious meal. Btw, there are a lot of MISCONCEPTIONS on what I ate and didn't eat during this stretched period of shoot and I'll clarify that VERY SOON. Vande Mataram! #ShootWrap #Gratitude."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.