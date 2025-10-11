Rami Malek reveals why he once made a little girl cry

Los Angeles, Oct 11 (IANS) The Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek seems to be suffering from success. While he enjoys the success as an actor, he still gets plenty of adulation when he is mistaken for the Grammy-winning artiste, Bruno Mars.

This happened much to the disappointment of some of the ‘Uptown Funk’ singer's fans, reports ‘People’ magazine.

During a special live taping of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Mr. Robot series, the actor was asked by host Josh Horowitz if he has ever been mistaken for another celebrity.

"I'll get Oscar Isaac. I get Bruno Mars”, Malek, 44, said at the taping at New York Comic Con on Thursday, October 9. His fellow podcast guest and Mr. Robot costar Christian Slater then chimed in, "Are you serious?" Malek replied, "Yeah, that’s a thing. We met, and (Mars) goes, ‘Oh, my doppelganger’. This is a thing”.

As per ‘People’, the ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ star then proceeded to share a funny story about how he once made a young girl cry over his mistaken identity.

"I was at a Dodgers baseball game, and this sweet little girl came up to me and said, ‘Can I have your autograph?' And I said, ‘Sure’”, he recalled.

"And she showed me a picture of Bruno Mars, and I said, ‘Oh, I'm sorry, I’m not him’”, he continued. "She took a beat and then she wept. I took her picture and I signed it Bruno”.

Slater, 56, also shared a story about being mistaken for another actor. "Yesterday, I was waiting for my daughter to come home on the bus from school, and this guy (went), 'Oh, hey, Kevin!' I get Kevin Bacon”, he said as the crowd laughed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.