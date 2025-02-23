Rakul flaunts happy face as husband Jackky Bhagnani brings flowers

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Rakul Preet Singh showcased her ecstatic face after her husband-producer Jackky Bhagnani brought her flowers. The actress expressed her happiness by saying that she “loves” him so much.

Rakul took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a selfie of her holding some oriental pink lilies and smiling at the camera.

“When husband brings flowers… Jackky Bhagnani I love you so much,” she wrote as the caption.

On February 21, Rakul and Jackky celebrated one year of marital bliss. Celebrating their first wedding anniversary, they took to their handles on the photo-sharing website and dropped a video compilation of their precious moments together.

The clip opens with the words, "Without you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun", and goes on to show adorable snippets of Rakul and Jackky’s time together.

"One year, countless memories and a lifetime to go", the two penned in the caption.

Rakul and Jackky came close during the lockdown. A series of chance encounters led to their connection becoming stronger. On Rakul birthday in 2021, the couple officially confirmed their relationship. They finally tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in a picturesque ceremony in Goa.

In the meantime, Rakul also posted a mushy picture on social media on Valentine’s Day to wish her husband. The diva took to her Instagram stories and shared the lovey-dovey picture with her husband.

She captioned the post, “Happpppy valentines to my forever valentine. I love youuuu”.

On the work front, Rakul’s "Mere Husband Ki Biwi", alongside Arjun Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. Up next, she will be a part of "De De Pyaar De 2". Rakul Preet Singh will reprise her role as Ayesha Khurana in the film, while Ajay Devgn plays Ashish Mehra once again. In addition to this, R. Madhavan has also been roped in for the role of Dev Khurana, Ayesha's father in the sequel.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, "De De Pyaar De 2" will also star Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in crucial roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj doing cameo appearances.

"De De Pyaar De 2" is slated to release on November 14.

