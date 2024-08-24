Rajnath Singh invites US defence companies to 'Make in India, Make for World' initiative

Washington, Aug 24 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that he has invited US defence companies to work with India and asserted that together they will co-develop and co-produce for the world.

He said that the move will further give a push to the country's 'Make in India' programme towards achieving Atmanirbharta in the defence sector.

In a post on social media platform X, the Defence Minister shared that he had a fruitful interaction with the leading US companies at the Defence Industry – Roundtable organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and shared perspectives on key strategies of mutual interest.

"Delighted to meet the National Security Advisor of the United States @jakesullivan and share perspectives on key strategic matters of mutual interest."

On Friday, the Defence Minister met with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin and hailed the signing of two defence agreements with the United States during his ongoing visit as "pathbreaking".

"The signing of Security of Supply Arrangements and the agreement for positioning of Indian officers at key US commands are pathbreaking developments," he posted on X.

Rajnath Singh also visited the Arlington National Cemetery and paid his respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers.

India and the United States have hailed progress on bilateral defence initiatives following the fifth annual India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in November 2023.

Washington has committed support for India's military modernisation, initiatives to drive forward the US-India Roadmap for Defence Industrial Cooperation, strengthening maritime domain awareness in the Indian Ocean Region, and India's support for the rule of law in the Arabian Sea and adjacent waterways.

At the same time, the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) continues to facilitate joint defence technology innovation and co-production of advanced defence technology between the industries of the two countries.

Sullivan visited India in June this year as both countries took next steps in strategic technology and defence cooperation during the third term of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

