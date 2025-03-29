Rajat Dalal & Asim Riyaz’s heated clash on 'Battleground' goes viral

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Amazon MX Player's highly-anticipated reality show, 'Battleground' has set the social media ablaze after Rajat Dalal and Asim Riyaz got into a fiery confrontation.

The video of a face-to-face showdown between the two has gone viral on the internet. In the clip, emotions run high as the two exchange sharp words, with both refusing to back down. However, it is still unclear what caused the disagreement. Both Rajat and Asim, known for their bold personalities are yet to address the incident publicly.

Meanwhile, in another exciting update, Indian cricket icon Shikhar Dhawan, aka 'Gabbar' has stepped into the show as the Supermentor.

With his relentless spirit, championship mindset, and unparalleled energy, Dhawan will be guiding the contestants through the ultimate test of strength, endurance, and resilience.

Expressing his excitement about being a part of the show, Dhawan said, "I’ve always believed that true strength isn’t just about physical power—it’s about pushing past your limits, staying mentally tough, and embracing the will to win. 'Battleground' is the perfect platform to showcase these qualities, and I am thrilled to mentor these fierce competitors as they embark on a life-changing journey. This is going to be a battle like no other!"

Pushing the limits of physical and mental boundaries 'Battleground' will pit 16 contestants against each other in a grueling 28-day showdown, where strength meets strategy. The contestants will be divided into four regional teams—Mumbai Strikers, Haryana Bulls, Delhi Dominators, and UP Dabangs.

Each team of 4 contestants will be mentored by 4 celebrated fitness and lifestyle icons. The contestants will be put through a series of rigorous tasks designed to test strength, endurance, and resilience. As the competition moves forward, one male and one female contestant will bag the title of 'India’s star performers'.

'Battleground' is all set to premiere on Amazon MX Player in April this year.

