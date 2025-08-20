Rajasthan: Sikar bandh call against Masterplan 2041 evokes good response

Jaipur, Aug 20 (IANS) A complete shutdown call in Rajasthan's Sikar against the proposed Master Plan-2041 evoked a good response on Wednesday, with shops and markets remaining closed.

The bandh, called by the Sangharsh Samiti and supported by traders and farmers, saw widespread participation from various sections of society.

Shops and markets remained closed in response to the call, while essential services like hospitals, medical shops, petrol pumps, schools, colleges, and coaching institutes were kept outside the ambit of the bandh.

Auto-rickshaw and city bus unions were given the option to decide voluntarily on participation.

The bandh received backing from 14 organisations, including District Sikar Vyapar Mahasangh and Sikar Vyapar Sangh.

Political and social groups such as the Congress, CPI(M), CPI, RLP, Bar Association, Kisan Sabha, Khet Mazdoor Union, Janwadi Naujwan Sabha, SFI, and Kisan Kranti Union also extended support.

Supporters took out a tractor rally through the city before gathering for a meeting at Jat Bazaar. The meeting included members of the Sangharsh Samiti, traders, and residents of affected villages.

Discussions focused on the alleged losses caused by the master plan and the strategy for the movement ahead.

The bandh had initially been announced for August 16, but it was postponed due to Janmashtami and rescheduled for Wednesday.

Sangharsh Samiti convenor Advocate Suraj Bhan Singh stated that more than 6,000 objections have been filed against the Master Plan-2041.

He alleged that the state government prepared the plan without proper physical verification, which has adversely affected the lands of farmers from nearly 50 villages, as well as individuals building homes around the city.

Key issues include the proposal for 200-foot-wide roads and the reservation of agricultural land for alternative uses.

The committee has demanded the cancellation of the master plan, citing widespread public anger.

Addressing the gathering, Jat Boarding House President Ganesh Bairwal said, "By implementing Master Plan-2041, the BJP government has done the work of destroying Sikar."

To maintain law and order during the bandh, Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) rank officers have been deployed in the city.

Deputy SP Anuj Dal and Inspector Indraraj Marodia, along with police teams, were present on the ground to monitor the situation.

