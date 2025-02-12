Rajasthan: NABARD projects Rs 4.40 lakh cr priority sector credit in FY 2025-26

Jaipur, Feb 12 (IANS) NABARD on Wednesday organised the State Credit Seminar 2025-26 to launch the State Focus Paper (SFP) for FY 2025-26, with the objective of ensuring integrated and sustainable rural prosperity in Rajasthan.

The SFP projected priority sector credit potential of Rs 4.40 lakh crore for the Financial Year 2025-26 in the state, representing a 22 per cent increase over the previous year's assessment. This document consolidates the exploitable district-wise realistic potential in both physical and financial terms.

The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Cooperatives and Civil Aviation, Gautam Kumar Dak, released the State Focus Paper, in the presence of Manju Rajpal, IAS, Principal Secretary-Cooperation, Balraj Singh, VC, SKNAU, Jobner, Tikam Chand Bohra, IAS, MD-RAJFED and Rajiv Siwach, CGM NABARD.

The Minister of State for Cooperation, in his address, highlighted the role of NABARD’s credit planning and preparation of the State Focus Paper well in advance of the commencement of the Financial Year 2025-26.

He advised the banks, line departments and other stakeholders to work in unison to achieve the projections made in the State Focus Paper by NABARD. The minister also acknowledged the substantial role of NABARD in strengthening the cooperative movement through computerisation, training programmes and financial support to cooperatives.

He highlighted that NABARD has financed various projects in Rajasthan, which have greatly benefited farmers and rural entrepreneurs. Manju Rajpal, stressed the importance of NABARD’s State Focus Paper 2025-26 and commended NABARD’s efforts in facilitating the computerisation of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and shared the government’s goal of having 5,000 PACS "Go Live" by May 2025.

Additionally, she suggested organising more training and orientation sessions for PACS to help them understand the objectives and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of various schemes, ensuring their successful implementation.

She also informed that 150 warehouses with a capacity of 500 to 1000 MT are being constructed in the cooperative sector to improve storage and procurement facilities in the state.

Rajiv Siwach, Chief General Manager of NABARD, shared that out of the total projected credit potential of Rs. 4.40 lakh crore, 47 per cent is allocated for agriculture and allied activities, 45 per cent for the MSME sector, and 8 per cent for other priority sectors such as housing, education, and related fields.

He informed the house that the credit potential assessed in the State Focus Paper (SFP) will serve as a benchmark for the preparation of the Annual Credit Plan for priority sector lending in the State for the year 2025-26.

CGM emphasised that stakeholders' perspectives have been incorporated to bridge the gaps through enhanced investment in agricultural infrastructure, collective agricultural production, value addition, and formation of Farmer Producer Organisations.

During the seminar, the efforts made by the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in computerisation project and contribution towards grain storage projects, District Central Cooperative Banks for credit diversification and Farmer Producer Organisations in collectivisation and development of replicable business models during 2024-25 were recognised and appreciated.

