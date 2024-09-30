Rajasthan MLA accuses AIMPLB of selling Waqf land by submitting fake documents

Jaipur, Sep 30 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP MLA Kirodi Lal Meena on Monday accused All India Muslim Personal Law Board's National General Secretary Maulana Mohammad Fazal-ur-Rahim of selling lands of Waqf Board while submitting fake documents ‘considering them as personal property’.

“The said bill is being opposed by some Muslim community leaders led by Fazal ur Rahim, National General Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, who is acting as the biggest advocate inciting Muslims in the country and inciting them to violence,” said Kirodi Lal Meena.

He added that Fazal ur Rahim has joined hands with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, former Minister Salman Khurshid, Sharad Pawar, Chief Minister M.K Stalin and many others to run a campaign against PM Modi.

“They are inciting common Muslims through QR codes across the country so that unrest and instability spread in the country. But Fazal ur Rahim himself has sold the land of Waqf, trust and temples on the basis of fake documents, considering it his personal property. His personal trusts are receiving illegal money from the country and abroad, especially from Gulf countries, and are being invested in anti-national activities,” he said.

He further accused Fazal ur Rahim of being keen on spoiling the atmosphere in the country at the behest of Congress.

"His daughter Sultana is the General Secretary of Jaipur Mahila Congress and his son-in-law Mohammad Shoaib is a member of the State Congress Committee. This clearly shows that he has deep ties with the Congress," he said.

He added that Fazal ur Rahim's brother Zia ur Rahim is selling Waqf properties by preparing fake and fabricated documents.

“Both, Fazal ur Rahim and Zia ur Rahim have sold 18 to 20 bighas of land of Jamia Hidayat Trust Jaipur and Maulana Abdul Rahim Educational Trust in Jaipur and Ahmedabad for crores of rupees through fake agreements since 2005 and have developed illegal colonies of a particular community on these lands. They have earned crores of rupees by selling the land of tribals in Mumbai,” he alleged.

He said that four FIRs have been registered in Police Station Jaisinghpura Khor Jaipur from the year 2021 to 2024 against Fazal ur Rahim, Zia ur Rahim and others under Sections 420, 447, 468, 471 and 120B of IPC in connection with the sale of Jamia Hidayat Trust's lands through fake documents.

“By using their political influence and managing the regional police station, they do not allow any legal action to be taken against them, due to which their courage has increased so much that despite the stay of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, they sold the Jamia Hidayat Trust, Waqf and Government land,” he added.

He said that despite the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court to maintain the status quo, about 900 bigha of government land in Village Kishanpura and Amer has been occupied and sold and people of a particular religion have been settled there.

He added that 500 bigha land allotted to Rajasthan Police in Village Kishanpura and Amer has been encroached upon by people of a particular religion and colonies have been developed here.

“Our police seem to be sitting with folded hands. Fazal ur Rahim, Zia ur Rahim and their son-in-law Mohammad Shoaib, through their connections in the Congress party, under a well-planned and well-thought-out strategy, have settled illegal colonies of a particular community on government lands as well as temple land, Such a person who is bringing people of a particular religion and settling them in Sadwa, Jaisinghpura Khor and Amer and is involved in anti-national activities by changing the demography by settling Muslims in Hindu populated areas,” he said.

