Rajasthan govt will not cancel SI recruitment: Advocate General

Jaipur, July 1 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Rajasthan government, on Tuesday, has decided not to cancel the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment process.

During the hearing before the single bench of Justice Sameer Jain in the Rajasthan High Court, Advocate General Rajendra Prasad represented the state government and clarified its stance on the SI recruitment case.

He told the court that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting a thorough investigation, and FIRs have been registered after careful examination of the entire record.

"The investigation is progressing in the right direction, and several accused have been arrested," he said, adding that it would be unjustified to cast doubt on the entire recruitment process based on the actions of a few.

The state government also said that many selected candidates are already undergoing training.

In such a scenario, cancelling the entire examination would be a hasty decision and would severely impact the future of these candidates, it added.

Following the submission, the court directed that copies of the report be provided to all parties.

The final hearing in the case is scheduled for July 7.

During a previous hearing on May 26, Advocate General Prasad had told the High Court that the state government was inclined to take a clear decision on the matter.

The court had questioned the delay in decision-making.

In response, the Advocate General said that the decision required approval at the Chief Minister's level and sought additional time.

The petitioners argued that four different agencies had recommended cancellation of the recruitment, yet the state government continued to delay its decision.

Earlier, in the May 15 hearing, the state government had also sought time from the court.

Justice Sameer Jain had then warned that if a decision was not taken by May 26, those responsible might face consequences.

The state government, in its reply, said that a sub-committee meeting was held on May 13, but due to Operation Sindoor, several Ministers couldn't attend, and one was absent due to illness.

The next meeting was scheduled for May 21, and the court was assured that a decision would follow.

In 2021, the Rajasthan Public Service Commission announced recruitment for 859 posts of Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander.

After the exams, there were allegations of a paper leak and hence the investigation was handed over to the Special Operations Group.

Multiple arrests were made during the probe which included many trainee SIs.

Later, petitions were filed in the High Court seeking cancellation of the recruitment.

Justice Sameer Jain's bench ordered a status quo on November 18, January 6, and January 9.

Later, on January 10, 2025, police headquarters imposed a complete ban on field training, which remains in effect.

