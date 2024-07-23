Raj CM hails 'public welfare Budget', terms it vision for developed India

Jaipur, July 23 (IANS) Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget, saying it is a public welfare Budget that will pave the way for making India a $5 trillion economy.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister wrote in Hindi, "This Budget is a vision of a 'developed India', a firm resolve towards Antyodaya, and a 'roadmap' to make the 'new India' the pioneer of global development.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister and thanks to the Hon'ble Finance Minister for this public welfare, development-oriented and inclusive budget that paves the way for making the new India a 5 trillion dollar economy."

He also shared photograph of him watching the live Budget presentation on television at his office.

