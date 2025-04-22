U-20 National Wrestling: Haryana tops team rankings in all three styles; Odisha bags first medal
Kota (Rajasthan), April 22 (IANS) Haryana won the team championship in all three sections -- freestyle, Greco-Roman, and Women's Wrestling -- as the Under-20 National Wrestling Championship concluded on Tuesday at the Raghurai Indoor Sports Complex, Kota, with thrilling final bouts and the announcement of team rankings.
On the concluding day, competitions were held in the remaining weight categories, which included three in Freestyle, three in Women's Wrestling, and four in Greco-Roman style in the event organized by the Rajasthan State Wrestling Association under the aegis of the Wrestling Federation of India.
The day began with the official weigh-in at 7:00 AM, and bouts commenced at 9:30 AM, drawing large crowds and enthusiastic support from fans and officials alike.
A major highlight of the day was the presence of Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Hon’ble State Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs, and Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Sports Minister of Rajasthan, who attended the event and appreciated the performances of young athletes.
One of the most inspiring moments came from Odisha, as a wrestler from the state clinched their first-ever bronze medal in the 130 kg Greco-Roman category, marking a proud milestone.
Haryana showcased outstanding performance and dominance by winning the team championship in all three styles — Free Style, Greco-Roman, and Women’s Wrestling.
Haryana won the first position in the Freestyle section with 194 points with Delhi taking second place with 157 points and Maharashtra coming third with 129 points.
In the Greco-Roman Style, Haryana took the first position with 195 points, Delhi against bagged the second spot with 132 points while the third position went to Uttar Pradesh with 129 points, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) informed in a release on Tuesday.
In Women's Wrestling, Haryana again topped the team rankings with 215 points, Delhi finished second with 162 points, while Maharashtra ended third with 140 points.
The final results:
Freestyle
65 Kg.
Gold Ashwani HAR
Silver Manish MAH
Bronze P. Nikhil TEL
Bronze Abhinav HP
79 Kg.
Gold Amit SSCB
Silver Sumit HP
Bronze Jatin CHD
Bronze Palwinder HAR
92 Kg.
Gold Sachin HAR
Silver Abhishek DEL
Bronze Shriyansh MAH
Bronze Yashwant UP
Greco-Roman Style
63 Kg.
Gold Mukul Chauhan UP
Silver Aryanvir PUB
Bronze Sarang MAH
Bronze Varun HAR
77 Kg.
Gold Aman HAR
Silver Nishant CHD
Bronze Sunny UP
Bronze Sagar DEL
82 Kg.
Gold Prince HAR
Silver Manjit PUB
Bronze Amarjeet J&K
Bronze Kapil CHD
130 Kg.
Gold Uttam Rana UP
Silver Joginder HAR
Bronze Justin PUB
Bronze Satyanarayan ODS
Women's Wrestling
53 Kg.
Gold Himanshi HAR
Silver Tanya DEL
Bronze Kavita Malu RAJ
Bronze Mihika MP
59Kg.
Gold Muskan. HAR
Silver Tanvi MAH
Bronze Anjali Sahu RAJ
Bronze Divya DEL
68 Kg.
Gold Drishti. DEL
Silver Kirti HAR
Bronze Bhoomi UP
Bronze Roshani MAH
