Amit Malviya ridicules Mamata Banerjee’s remarks on Pahalgam attack

Kolkata, April 22 (IANS) BJP Information Technology Cell chief and the party’s Central Observer for West Bengal, Amita Malviya, on Tuesday, ridiculed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her statement on the Pahalgam attack in which many tourists are feared killed by the terrorists.

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee said, “My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and prayers for the swift recovery of the injured. This act of violence is utterly reprehensible and must not go unpunished.”

Malviya said that while what happened in Kashmir was “undeniably tragic”, the situation in West Bengal was equally “alarming.”

“You, Mamata Banerjee, are engineering a demographic shift to safeguard your political fortune. The events in Murshidabad are a stark reflection of the growing communal unrest simmering beneath the surface. So, please look within. Visit Murshidabad. You are still the Chief Minister,” said Malviya.

Earlier this month, pockets in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district were on the boil over communal violence after protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill turned violent.

Three people were reportedly killed and several persons, including women and children, were displaced following the communal violence.

Even a special division bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered deployment of central armed police forces (CAPF) persons on April 12, also observed that measures taken by the West Bengal government to control communal unrest were not adequate.

The special division bench also observed that had the CAPF deployment been earlier, the situation would not have been so “grave” and “volatile”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.