Incident involving Wing Commander unfortunate; will assist in probe: IAF

Bengaluru, April 22 (IANS) The Indian Air Force (IAF), responding to the incident involving the brutal assault of a bike rider by a Wing Commander, described the incident as "unfortunate" and assured full cooperation with local authorities in the investigation.

In its official statement released on Tuesday, the IAF said, "An unfortunate incident, involving an IAF officer, took place in Bengaluru yesterday (April 21). The IAF is assisting the local authorities in investigating and following up the case to its lawful resolution."

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday that the IAF officer, who was involved in a road rage case in the capital city, was provoking the pride and sentiments of Kannada-speaking people.

The road rage incident on Monday involved the Indian Air Force Wing Commander and a biker, who is a call centre employee.

CM Siddaramaiah issued a press statement on Tuesday, saying, "The Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose, who assaulted Vikas Kumar over a minor vehicle touch incident in Bengaluru's CV Raman Nagar, has now taken to social media to make baseless accusations against Karnataka and Kannadigas, provoking the pride and sentiments of the Kannada-speaking people."

"Kannadigas must not take the law into their own hands in response to provocation or agitation. The Karnataka government, elected by Kannadigas, is in place to ensure justice. Regarding yesterday's (April 21) incident, I have directed the Police Commissioner to take appropriate legal action against the culprits, regardless of their position or designation. The state government is treating this matter with utmost seriousness and is committed to ensuring justice for the person who has been wronged," the CM emphasised.

Earlier, Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose released a video on Monday, in which he claimed that an unfortunate incident had taken place when he had a flight to catch on Tuesday morning as he was heading to Kolkata.

"My father needed to be admitted to the hospital for surgery. My wife Madhumita was driving me around 6:30 a.m. on Monday to drop me at the bus stop," he said.

"Suddenly, from the right side, a bike came and stopped in front of our car. I will share the dash cam video too. He parked his bike, stood in front of our car wearing a helmet, holding his keys, and started saying things in Kannada about 'you DRDO people'. When he saw my wife driving, he came to my side and started arguing," the IAF officer said.

"What shocked me was that local people -- Kannada-speaking elders -- were watching. Some told the bike rider he was wrong and should leave. But many of them, locals, supported him. They held my hand. That guy even bit me," the Wing Commander alleged.

"It's atrocious. I am stronger and more powerful; I could have done anything to him. He came prepared -- with keys in hand, wearing a helmet -- clearly wanting to escalate the situation. God knows what would have happened if my wife had been alone. I'm very worried now because my wife and child are still alone in Bengaluru," he claimed.

"This happened in the heart of the city, in the DRDO area. I believe the authorities will take action. I have the vehicle number. I lost many things. But the main concern is my wife and child, who are alone in Bengaluru," he said.

The Bengaluru Police lodged an FIR against an IAF officer on Tuesday in connection with a road rage incident involving him and a bike rider.

The case was registered under the jurisdiction of the Byappanahalli police station.

The FIR has been filed against Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose.

Earlier, the bike rider, Vikas Kumar, was arrested in connection with the case.

The incident came to light after Bose uploaded a video on social media, claiming he was attacked by a local youth for not speaking in Kannada.

However, later the CCTV footage revealed Bose overpowering the bike rider, banging, kicking, and punching him.

Following the surfacing of the video, Vikas Kumar was released on bail.

The FIR has been filed against the Wing Commander under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 304 (snatching forcefully), 324 (mischief), and 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace).

