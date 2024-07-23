Bihar Dy CM thanks Centre for infrastructure projects

Patna July 23 (IANS) After the Central government announced on Tuesday several infrastructure projects for Bihar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who is also the state's Finance Minister, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their support.

“The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has addressed every sector for the development of Bihar, whether it be three expressways, medical colleges, or new airports. I want to thank PM Narendra Modi and FM Nirmala Sitharaman for it,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that the three expressways connecting Patna will significantly develop Bihar.

“Patna will be directly connected to Purnea and will provide the people of Seemanchal direct access to the state capital,” he said.

He said that the Buxar-Bhagalpur expressway will also connect Patna and is expected to be constructed along the Ganga basin.

“Tourist places like Bodh Gaya and Rajgir will also be connected to Patna through an expressway. The Finance Minister mentioned in her speech the development of an industrial hub in Gaya as well,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that additionally, the PM Gram Sadak Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, and other projects will be simultaneously carried out in Bihar.

“Around 13 lakh houses will be provided to poor people in Bihar under the PM Awas Yojana,” he added.

He said that the Finance Ministry has already approved Rs 11,000 crore for the flood-affected regions in North Bihar.

“The way PM Narendra Modi has allocated many projects to a poor state like Bihar is a proud moment for every person in the state,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

