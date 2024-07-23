Bangladesh A, Sri Lanka A to tour Pakistan in August, November

Lahore, July 23 (IANS) Pakistan Shaheens will play four additional four-day and six 50-over matches this year when Bangladesh ‘A’ and Sri Lanka ‘A’ visit Pakistan in August and November, respectively.

Following the second four-dayer against Bangladesh ‘A’ in Darwin, Australia, which will conclude on July 29, both Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ will go toe-to-toe in two four-dayers from August 10-13 and August 17-20 in Pakistan. Venues for which has to be decided.

The four-dayers will be followed by three 50-over matches on August 23, 25, and 27.

In November, Sri Lanka ‘A’ will visit Pakistan for five matches against Pakistan Shaheens. The four-dayers will be played from November 11-14 and November 18-21, while the 50-over matches will be held on November 25, 27, and 29. Venues will be announced in due course.

Separately, Pakistan will also defend their ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup title in October, while the Pakistan U19 team will feature in an U19 50-over Tri-Nation Tournament and ACC Asia Cup U19 in November/December.

The ACC will announce details of the two tournaments in due course.

Schedule:

Bangladesh 'A' tour to PAKISTAN

Aug 10-13 – 1st four-day match

Aug 17-20 – 2nd four-day match

Aug 23 – 1st 50-over match

Aug 25 – 2nd 50-over match

Aug 27 – 3rd 50-over match

Sri Lanka 'A' tour to Pakistan

Nov 11-14 – 1st four-day

Nov 18-21– 2nd four-day

Nov 25 – 1st 50-over match

Nov 27 – 2nd 50-over match

Nov 29 – 3rd 50-over match

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.