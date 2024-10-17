Rahul Gandhi meets representatives of Valmiki community, offers prayers at Valmiki temple in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi marked the Valmiki Jayanti first by offering prayers at the Valmiki Temple on Mandir Marg here on Thursday and later by meeting representatives of the Valmiki community at his mother’s residence, 10 Janpath.

Valmiki Jayanti celebrates the birth of Maharishi Valmiki, revered as the author of the Hindu epic, the Ramayana, and considered a saintly figure, particularly among Dalit communities.

Rahul Gandhi shared the experience of his visit on social media platform X, writing: “Best wishes to all of you on the birth anniversary of the creator of the epic Ramayana, Adi Kavi Maharishi Valmiki Ji. This morning, on this auspicious occasion, I visited the Valmiki Temple in Delhi. Mahatma Gandhi had spent a lot of time with the Valmiki community in this complex. I stayed for some time at Bapu Niwas and gained inspiration."

He further praised Maharishi Valmiki, saying, “Salute to the great ascetic Maharishi Valmiki Ji, who showed humanity the path of truth, justice, and harmony with love and compassion.”

Rahul Gandhi's visit holds special significance given the connection between Mahatma Gandhi and the Valmiki community, as Mahatma Gandhi spent a considerable amount of time with this community at Bapu Niwas, a part of the Valmiki Temple complex.

Rahul Gandhi also posted several pictures of himself engaged in prayer at the temple. Later he met representatives of the Valmiki community at the residence of his mother, Sonia Gandhi, 10 Janpath.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge extended his greetings on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, stating: "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the birth anniversary of the first poet Maharishi Valmiki, the author of the great religious text, the Ramayana. Maharishi Valmiki Ji, a messenger of truth, restraint, courage, affection, goodwill, equality, and harmony, inspires us to follow the path of austerity, sacrifice, love, and constant duty, teaching us to stand for social justice and support the downtrodden."

Valmiki Jayanti is an important Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Maharishi Valmiki, considered the first poet of the Sanskrit language and the revered author of the Ramayana. It is celebrated annually on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashwin, which typically falls in September or October. This year, the festival is being observed on Thursday, October 17.

Valmiki’s contributions to literature and social justice have been a source of inspiration for centuries, and his legacy continues to be celebrated across India with great reverence.

