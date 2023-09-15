Purvanchal sees surge in number of girl students in higher education

Prayagraj, Sep 15 (IANS) More girls, than boys, are pursuing higher education in various districts across the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, showing greater commitment to girls’ education.The higher education figures for Uttar Pradesh in the Statistical Report 2022-23 (prepared by the state higher education department) reveal a significant trend as in Gorakhpur division, 2,26,163 girls were enrolled for higher education whereas 1,40,466 boys were enrolled for the same.

In Varanasi, 50,000 more girls are enrolled for higher education, in Mirzapur the difference was 18,000. In Azamgarh, it was 80,000 as 2,24,958 boys were enrolled as compared to 3,13,914 girls.

This trend is evident in Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, and Maharajganj of Gorakhpur division as well as Varanasi, Chandauli, Jaunpur, and Ghazipur of Varanasi division.

In western UP, the number of enrolment of boys is higher as compared to girls. For instance, in Meerut 65,682 boys were enrolled for higher education whereas the number of girls was 61,474.

Conversely, in divisions such as Agra, Meerut, Kanpur, and Bareilly in western UP, data indicates that boys outnumber girls in higher educational institutions.

This data excludes the number of students enrolled in medical and technical institutions within the state.Additionally, information about Jhansi, Chitrakoot, and Aligarh divisions is yet to be made available by the state education department.

Director of Higher Education, Prof Brahma Dev, said, “The interest in higher education has surged, especially among those who have traditionally been distant from it in the state. Data reveals a notable increase in the number of women students, particularly in government-run and government-aided colleges in the Purvanchal region. Girls and their parents are displaying great enthusiasm for higher education.”

He attributed this positive change to the state government’s sustained efforts in recent years.

The UP government is now focusing on further improving these numbers across the state. Of the 75 government new colleges under construction, 18 have already commenced operations as constituent colleges of different state universities within their respective divisions.

An additional 21 government colleges, managed by the state minority welfare and waqf department, are under construction and are scheduled to function as constituent colleges soon.

