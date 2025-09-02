Punjab Police arrest two associates of Bishnoi gang; five weapons seized

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (IANS) In a major breakthrough against organised crime, Punjab Police have apprehended two associates of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered five illegal weapons from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Badhni Kalan in Moga, and Gursewak Singh, alias Mota, a resident of Manu Ke Sandhu in Jagraon in Ludhiana.

The recovered weapons include four .32 bore country-made pistols and one .30 bore country-made pistol, along with 10 magazines.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the duo were linked with the gang and were actively involved in furthering its criminal activities.

Further investigation is ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case, he said, adding more arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days.

Sharing operation details, Senior Superintendent of Police (Muktsar Sahib) Akhil Chaudhary said, acting on specific intelligence, a special checkpoint was laid by the CIA Malout.

During checking, the police apprehended two suspects carrying a blue kit bag, he said, adding that upon searching the kit, police teams recovered the illegal weapons.

The SSP said that the probe has revealed that Gurdeep Singh came into contact with Harjot Singh, alias Neela, and Jagdeep Singh, alias Jagga, both close associates of Lawrence Bishnoi.

"On Neela's instructions, Gursewak and Gurdeep travelled to Indore, where an unidentified person delivered five pistols to them," he said, adding that out of these, two pistols were retained by the accused, while the remaining three were to be supplied to Neela.

Meanwhile, Harjot Singh and Jagdeep Singh are wanted criminals with 12 and 10 first information reports (FIRs) registered against them in different districts and states, respectively.

In this regard, a case FIR has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Kabarwala in Muktsar Sahib.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.