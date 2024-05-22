Pune Porsche crash case: NCP(SP) MLA’s family recalls son’s harassment in school

Pune (Maharashtra), May 22 (IANS) The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) MLA and former minister Prajakt P. Tanpure’s family remembers the days when their son was studying in school as a classmate of the same drunken 17-year-old boy who killed two persons while speeding his father’s Porsche May 20.

The legislator’s wife Sonali P. Tanpure took to social media on Wednesday, saying she recalled “those days again” when the accused - the son of a prominent Pune realty developer - was studying in the same class as her son.

“At that time, my son suffered a lot at the hands of some of his (the builder’s son) friends. I had even complained about it to their parents, but did not get a proper response,” rued Sonali.

Finally, left with no options, the Tanpure family decided to change the school of their son to avoid his torture at the hands of the other brats.

“The scars of those traumatic incidents are still there on his (son’s) mind. If the parents had noticed the bad tendencies of their child in time, then such a terrible crime would not have happened,” said Sonali, on the Porsche crash that left Maharashtra shaken.

Her husband and Rahuri MLA Tanpure said the incident by a rich man’s wayward kid has cut short the lives of the two young victims who hailed from a small town with big dreams to make success in life.

In all this, Tanpure pointed out how, not only the boy and his rich family, but the entire system, including the liberal home department, government and police are equally responsible for the tragedy.

“The authorities are committing the sin of destabilising the social order by supporting the influential big people. It's only because of the alert people present there and the pressure built by the citizens and the media that is leading to some effective action now,” said Prajakt Tanpure.

Sonali sought justice for the families of the two well-educated victims, aged 24 -- Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhiya -- who were killed instantly in the Porsche speeding at a dizzying 200 kmph speed which was barely captured as a fleeting shadow in the CCTVs installed at Kalyani Nagar junction.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.