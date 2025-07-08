Pt. Deendayal Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities goes green with 54 KW solar power

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) In a significant step towards sustainable development, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Secretary, Rajesh Aggarwal on Tuesday inaugurated a 54 kW solar power plant at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (PDUNIPPD), New Delhi.

Launched under the aegis of DEPwD, the eco-friendly initiative was established in collaboration with Legrand India, marking a pivotal move towards environmental conservation and renewable energy adoption.

Emphasising that this solar power plant reflects our collective commitment to environmental sustainability, the Secretary said, "This solar power plant is a stride towards energy self-reliance and aligns with the Government of India’s mission to promote clean energy, fostering both environmental and economic benefits." He also lauded Legrand India’s contribution, adding that this "initiative sets a powerful example for other institutions to embrace green energy, paving the way for a sustainable future."

Addressing the faculty and students, Richa Shankar, Deputy Director General, DEPwD, urged them to enhance the quality of services for persons with disabilities. Located at ITO, PDUNIPPD is a premier institution offering rehabilitation and therapy services to persons with disabilities and the general public.

It also provides graduate and postgraduate courses in rehabilitation, affiliated with the University of Delhi and recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India, with over 700 students. PDUNIPPD is an autonomous organisation under the administrative and financial control of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India.

The institute was initially established in 1960 as a non-governmental organization under the name “Institute for the Physically Handicapped (IPH)” by the Society for Crippled and Handicapped. It came into existence when the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and other allied institutions, run by the Council for the Aid of Crippled and Handicapped, were taken over by the Government of India on 22nd May 1975.

It was converted into an autonomous body in 1976 and registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act of 1860.

In 2002, the institute was renamed as Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute for the Physically Handicapped (PDUIPH) and later in 2016 as Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (Divyangjan).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.