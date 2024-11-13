Providing better healthcare biggest priority: PM Modi ahead of Darbhanga AIIMS inauguration

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to providing better healthcare and improving the living conditions of the countrymen.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will visit Bihar to lay the foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga as well as multiple development projects worth Rs 12,100 crore across the state.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Providing better health facilities to the countrymen and making their lives easier is our biggest priority. In this direction, today at around 10:45 a.m., along with laying the foundation stone of Darbhanga AIIMS in Bihar, we will have the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many other projects."

He will travel to Darbhanga and inaugurate, lay the foundation stone, and dedicate multiple development projects to the country.

To provide a major boost to health infrastructure in the region, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Darbhanga worth more than Rs 1,260 crore.

It will comprise a super-speciality hospital/AYUSH block, medical college, nursing college, night shelter, and residential facilities, among others.

It will also provide tertiary healthcare facilities to the people of Bihar and nearby regions.

A special focus on development projects will boost connectivity in the region across road and railway sectors.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple National Highway projects worth around Rs 5,070 crore in Bihar.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the four-lane Galgalia-Araria section of NH-327E. This corridor will provide an alternate route from Araria on the East-West Corridor (NH-27) to the neighbouring West Bengal at Galgalia.

He will also inaugurate two Rail over bridges on NH-322 and NH-31.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a major bridge on NH-110 at Bandhuganj, which will connect Jehanabad to Bihar Sharif.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of eight National Highway projects, which include the construction of a two-lane road with paved shoulders from Ramnagar to Rosera, Bihar-West Bengal border to Manihari section of NH-131A, Hajipur to Bachhwara via Mahnar and Mohiuddin Nagar, Sarwan-Chakai section, among others.

He will also lay the foundation stone of Raniganj Bypass on NH-327E; Katoria, Lakhpura, Banka, and Panjwara bypasses on NH-333A; and a four-lane link road from NH-82 to NH-33.

The Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of railway projects worth more than Rs 1,740 crore.

He will lay the foundation stone of the Sonenagar Bypass Railway line from Chiralapothu to Bagha Bishunpur in the Aurangabad district of Bihar, worth more than Rs 220 crore.

He will also dedicate to the nation several railway projects worth more than Rs 1,520 crore. These include the Gauge conversion of the Jhanjharpur-Laukaha Bazar Rail section, the Darbhanga Bypass Railway Line, which will ease the railway traffic congestion at Darbhanga Junction, doubling of railway line projects which will facilitate better regional connectivity, among others.

The Prime Minister will also flag off train services in the Jhanjharpur-Laukaha Bazar section. The introduction of MEMU train services in the section will facilitate easier access to jobs, education, and healthcare facilities in nearby towns and cities.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to the nation 18 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras at various railway stations across India. This will ensure the availability of affordable medicines at railway stations for the passengers. It will also promote awareness and acceptance of generic medicines, thereby reducing the overall expenditure on healthcare.

He will lay the foundation stone of multiple initiatives in the petroleum and natural gas sector worth more than Rs 4,020 crore.

In line with the vision of bringing Piped Natural Gas to households and providing clean energy options to commercial and industrial sectors, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for the development of a City Gas Distribution network in five major districts of Bihar at Darbhanga, Madhubani, Supaul, Sitamarhi and Sheohar by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a Bitumen manufacturing unit of Barauni Refinery of Indian Oil Corporation Limited that will produce bitumen domestically, helping reduce reliance on imported bitumen.

