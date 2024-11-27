Prosenjit Chatterjee: Don’t think of myself as a superstar, I’m a film worker

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) National Award-winner Prosenjit Chattejee has said that he doesn’t consider himself as a “superstar” and added that sees himself as a worker in the film industry.

"First, I don’t think of myself as a superstar. I see myself as a worker in the film industry. Cinema is a collaborative effort—it’s created by the entire team: technicians, the camera crew, editors, writers, and actors,” Prosenjit said during the recent Watcho Storytellers Conclave.

The actor added: “While people see us on screen and attach big names to us, I believe I’m just a small part of Indian cinema.”

Talking about his craft, Prosenjit said that earlier in his career, he worked tirelessly.

“Sometimes six shifts a day—and would have around 20-26 releases a year. That might even be an international record! Back then, my focus was on giving the audience what they wanted to see. In the last 14-15 years, though, I’ve shifted to roles that are more human and relatable,” said the actor, who worked alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Rituparno Ghosh's 2003 film “Chokher Bali.”

Over the years, the actor has played several iconic characters and he said that he tries to immerse himself in them.

“I ask directors for a backstory, even if it’s not in the script, to help me connect with the role better. For unique characters, like Jatish Shah, I couldn’t find someone real to model after because the role was so different, but I do my best to approach every role with sincerity. At the end of the day, I consider myself a director’s actor."

The actor spoke about the challenges faced by emerging talent, including filmmakers, content creators, and producers, in today's competitive environment.

"There’s a significant lack of opportunities for talented individuals who often don’t receive the platform they truly deserve. I’m thrilled that someone has finally taken the first step to address this issue…. There’s so much untapped potential out there, and once it finds its way to the forefront, it’s going to create a storm in the industry."

