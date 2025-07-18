Priyanka Chopra receives the sweetest birthday wish from mom Dr. Madhu Chopra

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra turned a year older on Friday, and among the many wishes she received, the one from her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, stood out for its love and warmth.

Taking to Instagram, Dr. Chopra shared a heartfelt video, calling Priyanka her pride and joy. She also said that her daughter is changing the world with her light. The proud mommy shared a sweet video that compiles Priyanka Chopra’s glamorous photoshoot moments along with pictures featuring her husband, Nick Jonas, and mother. In one heartwarming photo, Dr. Madhu Chopra is seen lovingly holding her granddaughter Malti in her arms, with Priyanka sitting beside her. The clip also includes happy moments of Priyanka with her father and other family members.

The text on the video read, “Happy Birthday, Priyanka! Watching you grow into the woman you are has been the greatest gift of my life.” For the caption of the post, Dr. Chopra wrote, “To the daughter who’s changing the world with her light. Your strength, courage, and heart make me proud every day. Happy birthday, Pri. I love you.”

The desi girl celebrated her 43rd birthday with a touching Instagram post, where she offered glimpses of beachside moments with daughter Malti and husband Nick Jonas. In her post, the ‘Baywatch’ actress expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her family, fans, and the blessings in her life.

Priyanka wrote, “As I prepare to go into another year around the sun. On my birthday eve, all I can be is grateful. I feel so protected by the universe and so grateful for all the gifts that have been provided to me. My family is my greatest gift and all of my incredible well-wishers around the world. Thank you. So with immense gratitude I go into 43 baby!”

In terms of work, Priyanka was recently seen in the action comedy “Head of States,” directed by Ilya Naishuller. She will next be seen in Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut, “Krrish 4.” The actress also has Mahesh Babu’s “SSMB29” in the pipeline.

