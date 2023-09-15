Premier League: Kyle Walker signs 2-year contract extension with Manchester City

Manchester, Sep 15 (IANS) England defender Kyle Walker has signed a new Manchester City contract, keeping him at the Club until the summer of 2026, the Premier League club said.

The England international’s current contract was due to expire at the end of the season but he has now put pen to paper on a two-year extension.

The 33-year-old right-back joined City in 2017 from Tottenham Hotspur and has been one of the club's best players, winning several major honours including five Premier League titles.

Walker has made 260 appearances on his way to winning five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, two Community Shields, the Champions League and the Super Cup.

"I’ve enjoyed every single moment of the past six years at this fantastic Club. I have an amazing coach, great team-mates and staff and our fans are the best. I feel supported on every single level," Walker told club's official website.

"The Treble-winning season is one I will never forget and we’re ready to go again and try to win more trophies. I am delighted to continue at a Club that competes for trophies every year and I can’t wait to see what the next few years bring," he said.

He's played over 500 career matches with City, Spurs, Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers, Aston Villa and Northampton Town.

In addition to his club success, Walker has also enjoyed a successful career with England, having received 78 caps and being part of the squad that reached the final of Euro 2020. Indeed, he scored his first goal for his country in last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Ukraine.

