Premier League: Brentford claim controversial 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace

London,Aug 18 (IANS) Brentford kicked off their Premier League season with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace, despite the notable absence of their star striker Ivan Toney due to "transfer interest."

The win, secured by Yoane Wissa's late strike, demonstrated Brentford's resilience and clinical edge, even as questions loom over Toney's future at the club.

The Bees took the lead in the 29th minute through Bryan Mbeumo, who capitalized on a moment of controversy just moments earlier. Crystal Palace thought they had taken the lead when Eberechi Eze's free-kick found the back of the net. However, referee Sam Barrott had already blown his whistle for a foul before the ball crossed the line.

Seizing the momentum, Mbeumo embarked on a mazy run that ended with a precise finish, beating Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson at his near post. The goal gave Brentford the lead.

Crystal Palace, however, were far from out of the contest. They continued to press and were rewarded with an equalizer in the 56th minute. Brentford defender Ethan Pinnock, under pressure from Palace's Odsonne Edouard, inadvertently poked Daniel Munoz's header into his own net, leveling the score and giving the Eagles renewed hope.

As the match wore on, Brentford's Yoane Wissa delivered the decisive blow in the 78th minute. After Henderson parried a powerful header from Nathan Collins, Wissa was on hand to tap in the rebound, restoring Brentford's lead and sending the home crowd into raptures.

Despite Crystal Palace's late push for an equaliser, Brentford held firm. Mark Flekken, making his debut in goal for the Bees, produced several key saves, including a crucial stop from a deflected Eze strike in the dying moments of the match.

The victory was particularly impressive given the absence of Ivan Toney, who was left out of the squad amid growing speculation over a potential transfer. Speaking to Sky Sports before the match, Brentford manager Thomas Frank acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding Toney's future, admitting that "there is interest" but that any move is "not close."

Brentford's ability to secure victory without their talismanic striker will undoubtedly be a source of confidence for Frank and his team as they navigate the early stages of the season. New signing Fabio Carvalho made his debut off the bench, while fellow summer recruit Igor Thiago remains sidelined with a knee injury until late 2024.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, will feel aggrieved by the result, having seen a goal controversially disallowed and another ruled out for offside. Eze, who was a constant threat throughout the match, caught Flekken off guard with a quick free-kick, but the whistle had already blown for a foul, preventing VAR from intervening.

