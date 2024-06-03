Prayagraj to be part of ‘Spiritual Triangle’ in UP

Prayagraj (UP), June 3 (IANS) The UP tourism department is planning to link Prayagraj with the tour packages meant for Ayodhya and Kashi and create a ‘spiritual triangle’.

Kumbh Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand said that Prayagraj, known as 'Teerthraj', should be linked with the tour packages for Ayodhya and Kashi.

Claiming that Prayagraj which hosts many important cultural, historical, religious spiritual sites, would be developed by the tourism department.

The Mela officer claimed that efforts are being made to ensure that a large number of tourists come here all year round.

Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, meanwhile, said that Maha Kumbh is a big cultural event and the tourism department is developing various religious-spiritual places in the city.

There are many such beautiful places in the district which are lesser known. By promoting them, a larger number of tourists can be attracted, he claimed.

“The focus is on tourists coming here should stay for two-three days and visit as many places as possible,” Pant said.

Special Secretary of Tourism, Eesha Priya, said that there are unlimited possibilities of religious, spiritual as well as heritage, art & craft, rural-agri, medical tourism, and adventure tourism in Uttar Pradesh, which are being worked upon to bring to reality.

Priya said that Uttar Pradesh is a centre of pilgrimage for the followers of not just one but many religions. She said that the Maha Kumbh is going to be organised in a few months. In such a situation, devotees coming from far-flung areas can also be taken on a tour of Ayodhya and Kashi as part of the ‘Spiritual Triangle’.

Likewise, tourists who come to Kashi-Ayodhya can be taken on a tour of Prayagraj, she added.

