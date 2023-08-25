Prapti Shukla of 'Wagle Ki Duniya' to make Bollywood debut with 'The Diplomat'

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actor Prapti Shukla, who currently essays the role of Gungun in the TV sitcom 'Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey', is excited to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film 'The Diplomat' starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb.

Prapti said: "I'm very excited to finally have my Bollywood dream come true. The Diplomat will be an amazing movie and I'm excited to play an important role in the movie."

"I will play the role of the youngest Indian girl who will be forced to marry a Pakistani guy and later become a victim of harassment in their country. My role has a good connection to the story which can't be revealed now. I'm sure my audience will enjoy watching me."

The movie is based on a true story, and is directed by Shivam Nair, and the film's screenplay is penned by Ritesh Shah. It is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar; John Abraham of JA Entertainment; Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films; Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures, Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

"I'm blessed and thankful to makers of my current TV show, who allowed me to travel for shoots. We shoot in Darcha, Himachal Pradesh and near by area. It was a memorable experience. My mother too traveled with me. I'm thankful to her for giving me time taking a break from her workplace," added Prapti who has earlier essayed mythological characters in TV dramas like Radha Krishn and Vighnaharta Ganesh.

'The Diplomat' is scheduled to release on January 11, 2024.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.