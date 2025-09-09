Pralhad Joshi confident of NDA's win in VP election, says 'wise' vote can't go to INDIA bloc

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday exuded confidence that the NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate will secure a "thumping majority", asserting that if parliamentarians vote "wisely", they cannot choose the INDIA bloc nominee.

The election for the post of Vice President is being held later in the day, with the contest between the NDA nominee, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, and the INDIA bloc candidate, former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy.

Congress leaders, including party MP Manickam Tagore, urged lawmakers to vote "wisely" in support of the INDIA bloc candidate.

Reacting to this, Joshi told reporters, "If Congress is honestly calling to make a wise decision, then their alliance's candidate will lose with bigger numbers. If one needs to make a wise decision, he (the INDIA bloc candidate) cannot be voted for. There is a grave discontent within the Congress party over their candidate."

Expressing confidence, he added, "We are very confident that we will win with a thumping majority."

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also asserted certainty that the NDA nominee will win.

"NDA candidate will surely win," he told the reporters.

This election holds significant political weight, as the Vice President of India also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, making the role crucial in the functioning of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to cast the first vote. Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Ram Mohan Naidu, along with Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, have been appointed as official election agents for the process.

The counting of votes will begin at 6:00 p.m., with the results expected to be announced later in the evening.

The electoral college for the Vice Presidential election comprises 781 members, including 542 elected members of the Lok Sabha and 239 members of the Rajya Sabha (233 elected and 12 nominated, with six vacancies across both Houses).

All votes carry equal value, and voting is conducted through a secret ballot, as per established parliamentary procedure. The majority mark needed to win is 391 votes.

The Vice President's post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, citing health concerns, on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Political observers expect a keenly watched contest, though the NDA is seen as having a numerical advantage in the combined strength of the two Houses.

However, all eyes remain on potential cross-voting and the final outcome this evening.

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