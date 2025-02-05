Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar to visit Munger to review development work

Patna, Feb 5 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will arrive in Munger as part of his ongoing 'Pragati Yatra', under which, he is touring districts across the state to review development projects.

Ahead of his visit, extensive security arrangements have been made, particularly in the Maoist-affected area of Rishikund.

Security forces, including Sashatra Seema Bal, Special Task Force, and Central Reserve Police Force personnel, have arrived in Munger to ensure the Chief Minister's safety.

A search operation is being carried out in the forest areas of Rishikund, with drone cameras deployed to monitor the region. Combing operations are also underway to secure the area before the Chief Minister's arrival.

According to officials, the security setup is so stringent that even a bird cannot fly near the designated areas. During his visit, CM Nitish will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth crores of rupees for the people of Munger.

In Rishikund, a Maoist-affected region, he will launch tourism-related projects worth Rs 12 crore, to boost economic opportunities and attract visitors.

The district administration and security personnel have sanitised the area, ensuring no threats. Officials confirm that all necessary precautions have been taken for the Chief Minister's visit.

CM Nitish's Pragati Yatra is aimed at accelerating development and ensuring effective governance across Bihar's districts. His engagements in Munger will be closely watched as part of this ongoing mission.

During the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, 188 schemes were approved under the Pragati Yatra of CM Nitish. These schemes are valued at Rs 20,000 crore. Road Construction and Water Resources Departments received the largest share of approvals.

CM Nitish had promised Government Medical College and Hospital in Araria and Khagaria during Pragati Yatra. The cabinet has now sanctioned funds for their construction.

