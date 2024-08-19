Potts named in England playing eleven for first Test against Sri Lanka; Brook named vice-captain

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Fast-bowler Matthew Potts has been named in England's playing eleven for the first Test against Sri Lanka, starting at Old Trafford on Wednesday. The right-handed batter, Harry Brook has been named vice-captain in the series which sees Ollie Pope as the stand-in skipper in Ben Stokes’ absence.

Potts, whose last appearance in the longer format came in the one-off Test against Ireland in June 2023, gets into the eleven ahead of fellow pacer Olly Stone and uncapped batter Jordan Cox. His inclusion comes at the expense of Stokes, who was ruled out of the rest of the summer due to a hamstring injury sustained during the recent Men's Hundred competition.

With Potts slotted at number nine, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson will now play at six, seven and eight respectively, as England now have four fast-bowling options to cover up for Stokes’ absence.

Middle-order batter Dan Lawrence, who last played a Test on the tour of West Indies in 2022, will open the batting alongside Ben Duckett following Zak Crawley being ruled out due to a broken finger sustained in England’s 3-0 series triumph over the West Indies. Interestingly, Lawrence has not batted as a specialist opener in his 11-match Test career.

Through the first Test at Manchester, Pope will become the 82nd men's Test captain for England. With him and Brook in leadership roles, it's evident that England are looking to groom leaders for the future.

After the first Test at Manchester, England and Sri Lanka will play the second game of the three-match series at Lord’s on August 29, followed by the last game at The Oval commencing on September 6.

England Playing XI: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (captain), Joe Root, Harry Brook (vice-captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood and Shoaib Bashir

