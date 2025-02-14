Poppy crop worth Rs 125 crore destroyed in four Jharkhand districts, 86 arrested

Ranchi, Feb 14 (IANS) In a special operation, police have destroyed opium cultivation worth approximately Rs 125 crore in four districts of Jharkhand -- Ranchi, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharsawan and Chaibasa.

The operation, which began on February 5, has led to the arrest of 86 people involved in the illegal business. According to official police data, opium cultivation across a total area of 9,871 acres in these districts has been identified and eradicated using tractors and grass cutter machines.

It is estimated that three to four kilograms of opium is produced per acre of poppy cultivation, with one kilogram valued between Rs four to five lakh in the market. This action has effectively prevented opium worth around Rs 125 crore from reaching the market.

The Director General of Police has ordered a special drive against opium cultivation under the 'Zero Tolerance Policy'.

The Superintendents of Police in the four districts, along with 11 DSPs, and SDPOs posted in all subdivisions, have been tasked with leading this effort. Additionally, 1,500 additional forces have been deployed to support the police stations.

Among the four districts, Khunti witnessed the largest scale of opium destruction, with 6,473 acres of crop destroyed and 55 arrests made in the Murhu, Arki, Khunti, Sayko, and Maranghada police station areas.

In Ranchi, 2,484 acres of opium cultivation were destroyed in Bundu, Tamar, Dassam Falls, Rahe, Sonahatu, and Namkum police station areas, leading to 19 arrests.

Similarly, 12 arrests were made after the destruction of opium crops in 394 acres in the Bandgaon, Tebo, Karaikela, and Toklo police station areas of Chaibasa district, and 520 acres in the Kuchai, Ichagarh, Chauka, and Kharsawan police station areas of Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

During the campaign, meetings have been organised to educate citizens about the detrimental effects of opium cultivation on society and the stringent legal consequences for those involved in this illegal activity.

People are being informed that illegal cultivation of opium can result in imprisonment of up to 20 years and heavy penalties.

Inspector General of Police of South Chotanagpur, Akhilesh Jha, stated that the costs incurred in destroying the opium cultivation on the land of those arrested will also be recovered from them.

Police are also using satellite images to detect opium cultivation in remote forest areas.

