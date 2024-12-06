Polyhouse farming transforms farmers' lives in J&K's Samba

Samba, Dec 6 (IANS) Polyhouse farming has become a game-changer for farmers in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), significantly improving their economic conditions. The shift from traditional farming to polyhouse farming, promoted by the Agriculture Department, has led to increased crop yields and higher incomes for local farmers.

Polyhouse farming involves growing crops in a controlled environment, typically enclosed with plastic sheets, protecting the plants from adverse weather conditions.

This technique allows farmers to cultivate crops year-round, leading to consistent production and better market prices.

Arjun Singh, a farmer from Swankha village in the border tehsil of Ramgarh, shared his success story. Since adopting polyhouse farming, Singh has been able to grow vegetables and flowers throughout the year, which he sells at a premium price. His income has seen a substantial increase, thanks to this modern farming method.

To encourage adoption, the Agriculture Department has provided farmers with a 95 per cent subsidy for constructing polyhouses. Additionally, technical support and training have been offered to help them make the most of this innovative farming technique.

Inspired by success stories like Singh’s, many other farmers in the district are now eager to embrace polyhouse farming.

The benefits are not just limited to higher crop yields but also better market prices, enhancing the farmers' economic prospects. As more farmers adopt this technology, the Agriculture Department anticipates a major shift in the region’s farming landscape.

Madan Gopal, District Agriculture Officer, emphasised the potential of polyhouse farming to revolutionise the district's agriculture sector.

"Our aim is to turn farmers into agri-entrepreneurs. With polyhouse farming, farmers can achieve high yields in small areas, like over 40 quintals of cucumber. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this scheme, as it can create job providers instead of job seekers," he said.

With its growing popularity, polyhouse farming is poised to bring lasting change to Samba’s agricultural economy.

