Political fraternity condoles loss of lives in Tirupati stampede incident

New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) Top leaders of several political parties such as Bharatiya Janata Party, Telugu Desam Party, Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Aam, Aadmi Party etc expressed grief over those who lost their lives in a tragic stampede that occurred near Vishnu Nivasam in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay requested the Andhra Pradesh government to provide all possible and best medical care to the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Taking to social media X, Bandi Sanjay wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede in Tirumala resulting in the loss of devotees' lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Requesting the Andhra Pradesh government to ensure the injured receive the best medical care and praying for their speedy recovery."

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede in Tirupati. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls find peace. Praying for strength to those affected in this difficult time," Kinjarapu posted on X.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday expressed his condolences for those who lost their lives in the tragic stampede at Tirupati.

In the aftermath of the incident, Rahul Gandhi urged Congress leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The tragic stampede in Tirupati is deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing a swift recovery to all those injured. I urge Congress leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time."

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his grief and prayed for the peace of the departed souls in the incident.

"This accident that happened in Tirupati temple is very sad. May God give place to the departed souls in his lotus feet. I pray to God that the devotees who have been injured get well soon and return to their homes," Kejriwal posted on X.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed shock and deep distress over the tragic stampede that occurred near Vishnu Nivasam in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, which resulted in the loss of six lives.

Kalyan suggested that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) authorities make immediate arrangements to provide appropriate information and assistance to the families of the victims of the incident.

The Deputy CM further directed the TTD governing council to take responsibility for supporting the families of the deceased and to provide them with moral assistance.

A statement from his office, said, "I am deeply distressed to know that six people died in the stampede that took place at the centres set up for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan tickets in Tirupati. It is unfortunate that devotees who came for the darshan of the Lord met with a tragic death. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I suggest the Medical and Health Department provide better medical services to the injured."

"It has been learned that some of the deceased and injured have come from other areas. I suggest the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam authorities make appropriate arrangements immediately to provide appropriate information and assistance to their families. Similarly, the TTD Governing Council should take the responsibility of visiting the families of the deceased and providing them with moral support," the statement added.

Kalyan also urged the Jana Sena leaders and Jana Sainiks to provide assistance to the officials and police personnel in managing the queues at the ticket counters in Tirupati city.

The statement reads, "In the wake of this incident, I appeal to the Jana Sena leaders and Jana Sainiks to provide assistance to the officials and police personnel in managing the queues at the ticket counters in Tirupati city."

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy also expressed his deep sorrow over the death of the individuals who lost their lives in a tragic stampede in Tirupati.

Reddy informed that he along with the Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad and Home Minister Anitha will visit Tirupati by Thursday morning to take necessary measures and meet the families of the victims.

He said, " An unfortunate incident occurred in Tirupati last night, ahead of Mukkoti Ekadashi Utsav with lakhs of devotees expected to attend the event, it is deeply saddening that six pilgrims lost their lives in the stampede. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed us to make arrangements for the darshan of other pilgrims without hurting their sentiments. Following the Chief Minister's directions, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, Home Minister Anitha, and I will reach Tirupati by tomorrow morning. We will take necessary measures and meet the families of the victims."

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede that claimed the lives of several pilgrims in Tirupati and assured that the state government would stand by the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

In a press note released immediately after the incident, Lokesh said that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) must make more vigorous arrangements to avoid the recurrence of any such untoward incidents.

The press statement said, "The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) should make more vigorous arrangements to see to it that such untoward incidents do not recur. The State government will certainly stand by the family members of those pilgrims who lost their lives in the incident."

"I am deeply distressed at the demise of devotees in a stampede that took place in Tirupati against the backdrop of the release of tickets for Vikunta Dwara Darshanam," said the Minister for IT, Electronics and Education.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has expressed deep grief over the tragic stampede at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, which claimed six lives on Wednesday.

"Saddened by the loss of lives in the stampede at Tirupati. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. My thoughts and prayers are with those families who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap," KTR posted on X.

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLC K Kavitha also expressed her shock and offered condolences over the demise of the six individuals in the Tirupati stampede incident. She prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured individuals.

In a social media post on X, K. Kavitha wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede at Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, and I pray for the speedy and healthy recovery of those injured. The stampede incident at Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati is shocking. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray to Lord Venkateswara Swamy, the God of Kali Yuga, for the speedy recovery of the injured."

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the individuals who lost their lives in a tragic stampede.

PM Modi said that the state government is providing all possible assistance to the victims of the incident.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his deep shock over the death of devotees in the stampede that took place near Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati for 'darshan' tokens at Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

As many as six people lost their lives and several others were injured after a stampede broke out near Vishnu Niwasam in Tirupati on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred near Vishnu Niwasam close to the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens.

As per the statement from the office of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is closely monitoring the incident and will meet the families of the victims of the stampede on Thursday morning.

The statement said, "It is an unfortunate event, six pilgrims lost their lives. So far, only one pilgrim has been identified, while the others are yet to be identified. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is very serious about the incident and has expressed dissatisfaction with the officials' management during a teleconference. The Chief Minister will visit the families of the deceased tomorrow at 11:45 a.m. CM has warned that such incidents should not be repeated and is closely monitoring updates on the issue."

Vaikunta Dwara Darshan is scheduled to be held at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple from January 10 to 19.

It allows devotees to pass through the sacred gate to receive Lord Venkateswara's blessings.

The TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) announced that offline tokens for darshan would be issued starting January 9, with nine token distribution centres set up in Tirupati.

Since Wednesday morning, devotees from several parts of the country began arriving in large numbers to collect tokens.

However, by the end of the day, a heavy crowd was observed at all the centres, leading to congestion in those areas.

