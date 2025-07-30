Political drama: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi's protest plan on election 'malpractice' in K'taka

Bengaluru, July 30 (IANS) As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Karnataka to stage a protest on election "malpractices", the BJP's state unit on Wednesday said it was nothing but a political drama.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra said, "Before Rahul Gandhi comes to Bengaluru to create drama, let him answer a few questions. If the BJP had exploited the Election Commission, how did the Congress party come to power in Karnataka? If the Election Commission was misused, how did the Congress win all three by-elections in the state? Therefore, Rahul Gandhi's statements about the Election Commission and the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency are completely childish."

If the Election Commission had been manipulated, Congress would not have formed the government in the state, Vijayendra asserted.

He said, "Rahul Gandhi is desperate and directionless. He is completely exposed in the National Herald case and is currently out on bail. He has no political relevance wherever he goes."

"If Gandhi and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar have solid evidence, why don't they submit it to the court. In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-JD(S) alliance won 19 seats. If there was malpractice, how did the Congress win in Raichur and Davanagere?" he questioned.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi potentially holding a rally, Vijayendra said, "If the BJP wants to protest or stage demonstrations for farmers’ issues, the government cites the High Court order. But CM Siddaramaiah can hold padyatras wherever he wants, and Rahul Gandhi can take out processions at will. There shouldn’t be two sets of laws. If they are allowed to go ahead, we will also launch protests, and they should not stop us."

Slamming Gandhi, Vijayendra said: "When the entire world praised Operation Sindoor and witnessed India’s actions against Pakistan, here's a Congress leader who keeps doubting it. Ironically, even Congress leaders were part of delegations that defended Operation Sindoor abroad. It's an insult to our armed forces."

