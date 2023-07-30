Police seize 1.313 tonne of illicit drugs in Iran

Tehran, July 30 (IANS) The Iranian police have seized 1.313 tonne of illegal drugs in the southern province of Hormuzgan over the past seven days in operations carried out under a scheme to fight narcotics trafficking, media reported.

During the operations, "19 traffickers as well as 18 drug retailers and distributors" were arrested, official news agency IRNA quoted Hormuzgan Police Commander Ali Akbar Javidan as saying on Saturday.

He listed the seized drugs as 881 kg of opium, 177 kg of hashish, 253 kg of methamphetamine and 2 kg of other illicit substances, noting nine vehicles used for carrying the drugs were also confiscated, Xinhua news agency reported.

Apart from the announced seizure, Javidan said that in a separate operation supported by intelligence from a central province, its forces managed to seize 500-kg methamphetamine concealed in a truck in Hormuzgan earlier on Friday.

He added two suspects were arrested in the operation, noting that the methamphetamine cargo had been loaded onto the truck in Afghanistan.

