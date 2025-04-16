PM-POSHAN scheme: 70 people get employment in Bihar's Kaimur, thank PM Modi

Kaimur, April 16 (IANS) At least 70 people got employment in Bihar's Kaimur under the PM-POSHAN scheme and expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative.

Few of the people who got employment under the scheme spoke to IANS about their role, functioning and thanked PM Modi for the opportunity.

An official said all 70 people employed under the scheme prepare food, take care of the cleanliness, and transport food to various schools at Patna Mod, Bailodi Panchayat in Mohania block of the district. Food is prepared hygienically, and a semi-automatic machine has been installed.

Thanking PM Modi for the job, Nisha Devi said eight women have been employed. "We clean the floors, do the dishes, and clean the rice," she said.

Sameer Ansari, who is preparing for a competitive exam and working at the centre, also thanked PM Modi for his employment.

Ansari said that if anyone wants to appear for competitions, he/she can do that with this job because it is part-time work.

The kitchen in-charge, Akhlaq Ahmed, said many students employed here while preparing for their competitive exams have secured government jobs with their hard work.

Talking about the food menu, he shared: "We have varied dishes every day. On Monday, we provide rice, mixed dal and green vegetables, while jeera rice and soybean vegetable on Tuesday."

Ahmed thanked PM Modi for providing employment and food to the hungry.

He pointed out that the financial condition of many students studying in schools is not so good, and they are unable to have pulses and vegetables due to the scheme.

For the unversed, PM POSHAN is a centrally-sponsored scheme under which meal is served to 11.20 crore students of Balvatika and Classes I to 8, in 10.36 lakh government and government-aided schools on all school days.

It aims to provide nutritional support and enhance the school participation of students. Recently, the Ministry of Education enhanced the ‘Material Cost’ by 9.50 per cent, and new rates will be applicable across all the states/union territories from May 1.

