PM Modi's mega road show begins in B'luru

Bengaluru, May 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his mega roadshow here as part of his election campaign for the May 10 Assembly polls.

He will cover a distance of 26.5 kilometres and greet people before embarking on another roadshow of eight kilometres on Sunday in the IT city.

Thousands of people flanking the arterial roads in the city, greeted, cheered and showered flowers on PM Modi's vehicle. He was accompanied by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan.

The road show began at 10 a.m from Someshwara Bhavan near RBI Grounds in Bengaluru South constituency and is likely to end at the Sankey Tank in Malleshwaram by 1.30 pm.

It is being undertaken under the tagline "namma Bengaluru, namma hemme (our Bengaluru, our pride)."

Students appearing for NEET exams will be assisted by police to reach the examination centres. The steps have been initiated on PM Modi's directions, the BJP said.

The roadshow will pass through 13 Assembly seats of the city with five thousand policemen deputed to ensure security.

