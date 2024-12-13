PM Modi to visit Rajasthan's Dadri on Dec 17 to inaugurate ERCP

Jaipur, Dec 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Dadiya in Jaipur on December 17 to lay the foundation stone for the ambitious ERCP as well as to commemorate the first-year anniversary of the BJP government in the state.

Preparations are underway for a grand celebration on December 17 to mark the successful completion of one year of the BJP government in Rajasthan.

A meeting was held on Friday at the BJP state office in Jaipur, led by senior party leader and programme coordinator Rajendra Rathore, to discuss arrangements for party workers attending the event.

Addressing the meeting, Rathore emphasised that a large number of BJP workers from across districts, divisions, and booth levels of the state would attend the event.

BJP State President Madan Rathore instructed party officials to ensure proper facilities for the workers and the successful organisation of the programme.

Speaking at the meeting, Rathore highlighted the achievements of the "double-engine" government led by Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. He noted that Chief Minister Sharma has taken historic decisions to enhance women's safety, uplift the poor, create youth employment opportunities, and support farmers.

Among the government's notable achievements are the ERCP-PKC project and the Yamuna Water Agreement, both aimed at providing long-term benefits to Rajasthan. Rathore also mentioned the enthusiasm among citizens following the BJP's success in the recent by-elections, where the party secured victory in five out of seven Assembly seats.

The meeting saw participation from prominent BJP leaders, including former state president Arun Chaturvedi, state vice-president Mukesh Dadhich, state general secretary Jitendra Gothwal, former general secretary Narayan Singh Dewal, and others. They discussed various logistical arrangements to accommodate the workers and ensure the smooth execution of the event.

The celebration marks a significant milestone for the BJP government, showcasing its commitment to development and the welfare of the people of Rajasthan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.