Zimbabwe makes strides in building digital infrastructure: Minister

Harare, Dec 13 (IANS) Zimbabwe has made significant strides in developing its digital infrastructure by prioritising investment in information and communications technologies (ICT), Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Tatenda Mavetera has said.

The prioritisation of digital infrastructure has pushed the country's mobile penetration rate to more than 96 per cent, the minister told an event Thursday marking the Zimbabwe Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Innovation Week, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The digital economy is no longer a buzzword. It is a reality that has transformed the way we live, work, and also interact. Artificial intelligence, in particular, has emerged as a game changer with the potential to drive innovation, improve efficiency, and unlock new opportunities," Mavetera said at the event, held at the University of Zimbabwe in the capital of Harare.

Digital infrastructure is essential to any nation aspiring to compete on the global stage, she said, calling for a robust digital infrastructure that can support the demand for emerging technologies.

"By building a resilient digital infrastructure, we provide a fertile ground for creativity and entrepreneurship," Mavetera said. "This is where our youth can realise their potential, where startups can flourish, and where established businesses can also harness technology to improve their operations."

She said that as a result of improved digital infrastructure, Zimbabwe introduced e-learning platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing schools to continue operating remotely.

Other initiatives that are gaining traction due to improved digital infrastructure include ride-hailing services, mobile money services, and telehealth, Mavetera said.

"Now in Zimbabwe, we have already started instituting telehealth, which is also a step in the right direction, showing that we need to leverage technology for us to enhance our government services," she said.

In addition, Zimbabwe is making strides in the adoption of smart agriculture to provide real-time weather updates for farmers to enhance their productivity and profitability, Mavetera said.

The government has also introduced e-government portals, e-procurement programs, and an electronic case management system under the Ministry of Justice to make government operations more efficient, she said.

Mavetera said the digital divide, however, remains a concern, with many rural communities lacking access to reliable internet and digital services. "Our data storage and computing capabilities also require upgrading to support the demand for efficient internet and other emerging technologies," she said.

The minister called for partnerships between government, industry, and academia to drive AI, innovation, and digital transformation in the country.

