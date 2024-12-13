Rajasthan leading in mineral blocks auction, claims official

Jaipur, Dec 13 (IANS) Rajasthan has emerged as the top state in India in the auction of major mineral blocks, with 87 blocks successfully auctioned so far, including 33 in the current financial year, said Principal Secretary for Mines and Petroleum T. Ravikant on Friday.

He further instructed officials to gear up for the e-auction of over 100 major mineral blocks in the upcoming financial year.

While addressing a meeting with senior officials from the Mineral Department in Udaipur, he emphasised Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's vision to enhance mineral exploration and expedite the preparation of mineral blocks for e-auction.

He also called for a comprehensive roadmap to streamline the process for both major and minor mineral blocks.

Reviewing the progress of minor mineral block auctions, he highlighted the successful e-auction of 429 minor mineral plots and quarry licenses covering over 890 hectares this year.

“This effort has generated over ₹182 crore in revenue, representing 40 per cent of the auction premium,” he said.

He also assured that Rajasthan is on track to set a new record in the e-auction of minor mineral blocks by the end of the financial year. He further said that plans are underway to auction over 100 major mineral blocks next year and gave strong directives to curb illegal mining activities issued to officials.

He further urged officials to remain proactive and vigilant in the field to prevent illegal mining, transportation, and storage, ensuring no loss of state revenue. He also stressed the need for achieving 100 per cent recovery of revenue targets and fostering innovation in the mining sector.

Saudi Arabia had earlier shown interest in the mining and petroleum sector and discussed investment with senior officials of the Mines and Petroleum Department. It showed special interest in investment in the petrochemical sector along with mining

The Principal Secretary also informed that the delegation participating in the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit under the leadership of Deputy Minister of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Abdul Majeed Falah showed interest in investing in the mineral and petrochemical sector in the state.

Additional Director Mines BS Sodha also gave detailed information to the members of the Saudi Arabian delegation about minerals available in the state, exploration and mineral blocks to be developed in the near future.

He informed that Rajasthan has deposits of decorative stones as well as critical and strategic minerals and their blocks are being prepared and auctioned in a phased manner.

