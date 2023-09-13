PM Modi to host dinner for 450 Delhi Police personnel following successful G20 Summit

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) After resounding success of the G20 Summit held over the weekend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a special dinner for the Delhi Police personnel.

The two-day summit, attended by more than 30 world leaders, top European Union officials, delegates from guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations, concluded on September 10.

The security arrangements for the event involved the deployment of over 50,000 personnel, including specialised units such as dog squads and mounted police.

While the exact date of the dinner has not been finalised, it is anticipated that the event will take place later this week.

Sources said that the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has requested input from each district to compile a list of officers who demonstrated outstanding performance during their duty at the G20 Summit.

The Pragati Maidan area in central Delhi, where the summit took place, was enveloped in a multi-layered security cover to ensure the safety of all attendees and smooth proceedings.

In recognition of their exceptional efforts in organising and executing the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora awarded CP's special commendation discs and certificates to officers and personnel on Tuesday.

The felicitation ceremony celebrated the flawless execution of the summit's arrangements and highlighted the dedication and professionalism of the Delhi Police force.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.